Mother injured by falling airport sign released from hospital

BIRMINGHAM,AL (WBRC) - Heather Bressette was released from U.A.B. Hospital today.

Bressette and her family were returning home from a trip to Destin, Fla March 22 when a flight display sign at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport fell on several family members.

Heather's 10-year-old son Luke Bressette was killed in that accident. Two other sons

5-year-old Tyler and 8-year-old Sam were injured.



