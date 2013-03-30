Mother injured by falling airport sign released from hospital - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Source: WBRC

 BIRMINGHAM,AL (WBRC) -  Heather Bressette was released from U.A.B. Hospital today.  

Bressette and her family were returning home from a trip to Destin, Fla March 22 when a flight display sign at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport fell on several family members.

Heather's 10-year-old son Luke Bressette was killed in that accident. Two other sons
5-year-old Tyler and 8-year-old Sam were injured.  

