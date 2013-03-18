Cameron McGlothan's funeral to be held Monday

Friends and family will say goodbye to Cameron McGlothan today at his funeral service.

McGlothan, a 19-year-old from Shelby County was reported missing days before his body was found in Talladega County. His death is being investigated as a homicide.

A memorial Facebook page for McGlothan says there will be a celebration of life service Monday afternoon. It starts at 4 p.m. at the Guiding Light Church in Birmingham. The church is located at 1800 John Rogers Drive.

There will be reception right after the service.

