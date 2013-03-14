Body found in Talladega Co. identified as missing Shelby Co. teen

Talladega County Corner Shaddix Murphy has positively identified the body found in Talladega County as Cameron McGlothan, the 19-year-old reported missing out of Shelby County.

The Talladega County Sheriff's Office says McGlothan's death has been ruled as a homicide.



The coroner would not release the details of how McGlothan died or say when he died. Murphy said he used dental records to positively identify the body as McGlothan. His body was discovered on Sycamore Cemetery Road in the town of Sycamore, about five miles north of Sylacauga.

McGlothan was reported missing to Shelby County authorities on Thursday, March 7. His family said he was last seen Tuesday, March 5 at their home in the Highland Lakes neighborhood. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they believe McGlothan left his home by choice on Tuesday night and was picked up by a friend.

Authorities said McGlothan did not have a history of leaving home without telling someone and said it was very unusual for him to have been gone this long.



The Talladega County coroner and the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they were notified that the body of a deceased male had been found in Talladega County on Tuesday, March 12.

The Talladega County Sheriff's Office will lead the homicide investigation with assistance from Shelby County investigators, the Talladega County D.A.'s office and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force.



Shelby County Sheriff Chris Curry expressed his condolences to McGlothan's friends and family.

"The investigation into the whereabouts of this young man has ended in an outcome that no one was hoping for. Any loss of life is tragic, but the loss of a life of a young person is especially difficult," Sheriff Curry said.

Family and friends have set up a memorial page for Cameron on Facebook, the Cameron Gardner McGlothan Memorial Page.

Christopher Bernier is a former classmate of McGlothan. They graudated last year from Chelsea High School and Bernier says the crime is a shock because McGlothan was someone whom everybody liked.

"Cam was a good guy...so it's sad that someone would do that," Bernier said.

McGlothan played football his freshman year under Coach Wade Waldrop.

"This is extremely unfortunate news," Waldrop said. "Everyone knew him and he always made you laugh. Cam had a great personality and was one of a kind."



Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Capt. Bill Kennedy or Sgt. Josh Tubbs of the Talladega County Sheriff's Investigation Division at (256) 761-2141 or (256) 245-5121.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.