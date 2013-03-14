Teens arrested in connection to robbery - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teens arrested in connection to robbery

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

The Birmingham Police Department says they have arrested four suspects in connection to a robbery investigation.

The robbery took place on Tuesday at the Family Dollar Store at 1556 Bankhead Highway around 9:43 p.m.

The four suspects are two 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds.

