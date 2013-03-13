Jesse Williams impresses NFL scouts at pro day

Austrailian native Jesse Williams scored well with NFL teams when he ran a 4.9 40-yard dash at Wednesday's pro day.



"I think it was a big thing for me," Williams said. "I felt like I was moving pretty fast. The hard part for me was trying to stop and turn on the curve so I didn't run into the media. Everyone knew I was strong already. I'm trying to show people how I move for my size."

Williams has laid low in running drills since having his knee scoped shortly after the BCS National Championship. That hasn't stopped his work in the weight room, where Williams recently recorded 30 bench press reps at the combine. But head coach Nick Saban was quick to point out that Williams has a lot more to offer than just his strength.

"Jesse is a guy who works out well," Saban said. "But he played well for us and he's going to continue to get better because he has more upside. That's what people look for. Guys that have size and are athletic."

While NFL teams were impressed by Williams' performance at pro day his teammates weren't the least bit surprised.

"Jesse is a phenominal athlete from the first time I saw him," said former Alabama defensive lineman, Damion Square, said. "I have always been amazed by the results he gets from his workouts. He's just a blessed athlete."

While pro day's out of the way for Williams, he still has another month to prove himself before the NFL draft starts on April 25.

