Barrett Jones stands out during Alabama pro day

All 32 NFL teams were represented today at Alabama's pro Day. One of the 15 Crimson Tide players who impressed was center Barrett Jones, whose 27 bench press reps turned heads.

"I wanted to get 30," said former Alabama center Barrett Jones. "I was close, but I'm pleased with that. I've been working out hard."

While quite a few players proved themselves on the turf today head coach Nick Saban said there's one thing teams can't see at pre-draft events and that's his players' mental toughness.

"The ability to lock onto whatever the circumstance is," Saban said. "The perserence that you have to be able to overcome little adversities that always crop up. Whether your playing a game in Missouri and it's pouring down the rain you have to be able to respond to those things."

Eddie lacy, who is expected to be drafted in the first round, did not participate in drills today due to his hamstring injury, but the running back is confident his career at Aabama will speak for itself.

"NFL coaches, they like you because of what you do in games," Lacy said. "It's what you do on big stages. At the end of the day it's about game film."

Coach Saban also made sure to emphasize that while getting drafted high is valuable, what's even more important is focusing on what needs to be done to guarantee a successful career.

