Body found in Talladega County

Shelby County investigators are still following leads in the disappearance of Cameron McGlothan, reported missing since March 5.

Authorities are working to determine whether a body of a male found in Talladega County could be that of a missing Shelby County teen.

The Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they were notified yesterday that a deceased male was discovered on a road in Talladega County. Shelby and Talladega County officials are working to find out if it could be Cameron McGlothan, a 19-year-old reported missing since Tuesday, March 5.

Until there is official identification of the body, the Shelby County Sheriff's Office says they are following all leads to locate McGlothan. He was last seen at his family's home in Highland Lakes around 10 p.m. March 5. His family reported him missing on Thursday, March 7.

McGlothan was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. He's described as a black male, 5'6", around 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Cameron Gardner McGlothan or his whereabouts is urged to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office directly at (205) 669-4181, through the Secret Witness line at (205 )669-9116 or through their website at www.ShelbySO.com by clicking on the "Report Criminal Activity" link and choosing the "General Information" category.

