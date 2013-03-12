Police identify woman killed in Bessemer wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police identify woman killed in Bessemer wreck

By Brianne Denley, Digital Content Producer
BESSEMER, AL (WBRC) -

Bessemer Police have confirmed the identity of the elderly woman who was killed when her car overturned in a creek Monday.

A medical condition is believed to have caused the wreck that killed Esther Nail, 67 of Hueytown. Her car overturned into a creek behind West Lake Mall.

