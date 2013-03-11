Authorities ask for help locating missing Shelby Co. teen

Shelby County authorities are asking for the public's help in finding a teenager reported missing since last week.

Cameron Gardner McGlothan, 19, was last seen around 10 p.m. Tuesday, March 5 in his family's home in the Highland Lakes neighborhood off of U.S. 280.

Investigators with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office said they believe McGlothan left his home by choice sometime Tuesday night and was likely picked up by a friend. However, they say he doesn't have a history of leaving without notifying someone and it's "highly unusual" for him to be gone this long.

McGlothan's family reported him missing on Thursday, March 7. He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt and blue jeans. McGlothan is described as a black male, 5'6", 140 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The teen is being reported as "missing-endangered" through the Alabama Criminal Justice Information Center and National Crime Information Center.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to contact the Shelby County Sheriff's Office directly at 205-669-4181, through the Secret Witness line at 205-669-9116 or through their website at www.ShelbySO.com by clicking on the "Report Criminal Activity" link and choosing the "General Information" category.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.