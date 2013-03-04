Council pledges money for Alberta City tennis courts

Jaycee Park would be the location for the possible tennis court complex in Alberta City.

The Tuscaloosa city council is throwing its support and money behind an idea to build tennis courts in Alberta City.

Tuesday night, Tuscaloosa city councilors will vote on whether they should give $2 million to the Parks and Recreation Authority for a new tennis complex.

Some think it could help revitalize the surrounding community still recovering from the April 27 tornado. It would be a joint project between the city and the Tuscaloosa county commission.

The 26 court tennis complex would be built at Jaycee Park in Alberta. The plan calls for six indoor courts and 20 outdoor courts, allowing the city to compete for tennis tournaments and allow more locals to play the sport.

The city would fork over $2 million, the commission $1 million. If the plan goes through, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox believes the tennis complex could spur more development in Alberta.

"We know that we need and more public improvements, let's say than we need in Rosedale and Forest Lake. So that fits right in with our plan. I think it's going to enhance the neighborhoods that are around there. It'll help us down the road bring commercial development do it really fits in," Maddox said.

Maddox says they could meet with the county commission within the next three weeks to hammer out details.

If both sides reach an agreement, they could have a ground breaking by early April.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.