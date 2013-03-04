Former pastor jailed on murder charge following hospital release

A former Gardendale pastor charged with his wife's murder and attempted murder of their daughter has been transported from the hospital to jail.

Terry Greer was released from UAB Hospital today, Gardendale Police Chief William Walker said in a release issued Monday, March 4. Chief Walker reports that Greer was booked at 12:40 p.m. into the Jefferson County Jail where he is charged with murder and attempted murder. He is being held without bond.

Greer is accused of shooting his wife Lisa Greer and attempting to kill his daughter Suzanna Greer inside their Gardendale home on Jan. 10.

Police say Suzanna Greer managed to take the gun away from her father and get help from a neighbor's home. When police arrived to the Greer home, they found Terry Greer stabbing himself multiple times in the bathroom, Gardendale police said.

Greer's wife passed away from her injuries the day after the shooting. Their daughter was released from the hospital shortly after the shooting.

Terry Greer was being treated for his self-inflicted stab wounds at UAB, where he was being held until today. In his mugshot, a bandage on his neck is still visible. Authorities say because Greer is still recovering from his injuries, he will be housed on the medical floor of the jail. As a part of the booking process, he will also be evaluated to see if he needs to be on suicide watch.



Greer is the former senior pastor of the Gardendale-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. The church has named an interim pastor while the investigation into the murder case continues.

Rev. Greer's attorney has said in the months leading up to the incident, Greer had gone through a number of medical issues, including some psychological problems and that at the time of the shooting he was in a dark place.

