Oxford paying $3M to fix sinkhole near shopping center

The sinkhole has formed several hundred from a Publix being built in the Oxford Commons shopping center. Source: WBRC video

The City of Oxford will pay more than $3 million to fix a sinkhole near a shopping center.

The sinkhole formed in January just off I-20 at the Oxford Commons retail development. The sinkhole is located several hundred feet from a Publix supermarket that held its grand opening today.

The city reached an agreement with a construction company to pay those unexpected expenses through the city's commercial development authority. The city of Oxford had already paid more than $7 million for prep work at the site.

The shopping center will also include a Panera Bread restaurant.

