Gadsden police investigate stabbing of Piedmont man

A Piedmont man claims he was stabbed by someone he didn't know while grilling food outside a friend's apartment this weekend.

Gadsden police say a 24-year-old man was attacked while he was visiting friends at an apartment in the 1100 block of Tuscaloosa Avenue. It happened around 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16.

The suspect was described only as a white male who was unknown to the victim. He allegedly stabbed the 24-year-old in the shoulder, creating a small puncture wound, then fled the scene. The victim declined medical attention for his injury, Captain Bobby Jackson with GPD said.

Gadsden police say they identified the suspect after speaking with neighbors, but they have not yet released his name. Captain Jackson says the investigation is ongoing.

