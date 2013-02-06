UAB announces football class of 2013

From a UAB press release:
2013 UAB Signees
** Jeremiah Briscoe QB 6-4 215 Houston, Texas (Stratford HS)
** DeVante Scott WR 5-10 180 Ferriday, La. (Copiah-Lincoln CC)
Ervin Alston LB 6-2 215 Jacksonville, Fla. (Fleming Island HS)
James Caligone CB 6-0 190 Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington HS)
Jalan Coleman LB 6-3 210 Daphne, Ala. (Daphne HS)
Kingsley Ejike DE 6-3 230 Covington, Ga. (Newton HS)
Brandon Fuller LB 6-1 220 Birmingham, Ala. (Clay-Chalkville HS)
J.J. Green WR 6-2 180 Florence, Ala. (Florence HS)
Tristan Henderson TE 6-4 265 Los Alamitos, Calif. (Cerritos College)
Jordan Howard RB 6-1 228 Gardendale, Ala. (Gardendale HS)
Maudrecus Humphrey WR 6-3 185 Hoover, Ala. (Univ. of Arkansas)
Vincent Hunter OL 6-4 295 Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)
Je'Niah Jackson LB 6-1 200 Hoover, Ala. (Spain Park HS)
Nick Jackson SAF 6-2 205 Birmingham, Ala. (Wenonah HS)
Jimmy Jean CB 6-3 180 Pompano Beach, Fla. (Arkansas Baptist)
Tajh Lowe SAF 5-11 180 Tulsa, Okla. (Booker T. Washington HS)
Greg Maclin SAF 6-3 185 Tanner, Ala. (Tanner HS)
T.J. McCollum SAF 6-3 205 Birmingham, Ala. (Clay-Chalkville HS)
Rodney Morris WR 6-3 215 Alpharetta, Ga. (Alpharetta HS)
Jordan Petty CB 5-10 180 Florence, Ala. (Florence HS)
Zach Sims OL 6-2 290 Homewood, Ala. (Homewood HS)
Andra Smith DT 6-4 305 Memphis, Tenn. (Whitehaven HS)
Jamari Staples WR 6-4 190 Lineville, Ala. (Central HS)
** Enrolled at UAB in January, 2013
