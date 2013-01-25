Auburn football announces coaching staff changes

Press release from Auburn football:



AUBURN—Auburn assistant head coach/special teams coach Rich Bisaccia has left the program to pursue other opportunities, head coach Gus Malzahn announced Friday. Tight ends coach Tim Horton will move to running backs coach, while Scott Fountain, who has served as Auburn's player personnel director the past four years, has been named tight ends and special teams coach.

"Rich had an offer that he felt he could not turn down and we wish him nothing but the best," Malzahn said. "I'm excited that Tim will be coaching our running backs. He has a tremendous track record coaching some great backs and I'm extremely confident that will continue here at Auburn. Scott is someone I tried to hire as an assistant coach a year ago at Arkansas State. He is a great coach with a tremendous work ethic, and his strong ties in the state of Alabama will be an asset to our program."

Horton has 12 years of experience as a running backs coach at the collegiate level, including the past six years at Arkansas. He coached four different 1,000-yard rushers from 2007-10. Under his watch, Darren McFadden and Felix Jones earned All-America honors, while Dennis Johnson and Knile Davis earned All-SEC honors.

Fountain has spent 14 years coaching in the college ranks, including stops at Florida State, Georgia Southern, MTSU, Central Florida and Iowa State. A native of East Brewton, Ala., Fountain started his coaching career as a high school coach in Alabama.