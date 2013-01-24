Good Day Challenge 2013

LET'S TAKE 30 DAYS TO GET HEALTHIER – TOGETHER!
On Wednesday, January 30th, we begin the GOOD DAY CHALLENGE!
Simply print the guidelines to help you get started!
Our Health Coach – Dr. Asa Andrew designed the plan.
The Good Day crew is excited to be doing this with you- and we'll be recording our progress as well.
So here's to the next 30 days - GOOD LUCK!
6 HEALTHY HABITS FOR 2013
1. Eat 3 Small Meals Per Day and 3 snacks using 1 of each Category
2. Walk 15-20 minutes per day, 5-6 days per week
3. Drink ½ Bodyweight in Ounces of Purified Water Daily
4. Sleep 7-8 hours
5. Supplement with Multi-Vitamin Fish Oil
6. Get a blood test for Vitamin D from your doctor
FOOD/DRINKS TO ELIMINATE FROM YOUR DIET (just for 30 days):
1. Bread
2. White pasta
3. White rice
4. White potatoes
5. Carbonated/Soft drinks
6. Alcohol
FOODS TO ADD TO YOUR DIET:
Power Protein
1. Lean Beef
2. Lean Chicken
3. Lean Turkey
4. Salmon, Tuna, or Tilapia
5. Eggs
6. Greek Yogurt
Healthy Fats
1. Raw Nuts
2. Olives
3. Avocado
4. Goat Cheese
5. Almond Butter
6. Sunflower Butter
Good Carbohydrates
1. Berries
2. Green Vegetables
3. Beans
4. Brown Rice Pasta
5. Peas
6. Sweet Potatoes
Metabolism Boosters
1. Cinnamon
2. Lemons
3. Peppers
4. Garlic
5. Ginger
6. Salsa/Tomatoes
What to Drink
1. All Teas
2. Filtered Water - Flat or Fizzy
3. Organic Coffee
4. Vegetable Broths
5. Flavor with Lemon/Lime
6. Sweeten with Stevia
As the Good Day Challenge begins we want you to share your story with us by going to the
Good Day Alabama Facebook page. There you can let us know how you're doing, ask any questions you may have, and record your progress.
Realizing we're all busy Dr. Asa recommends you look ahead at your week. If you have a special function coming up (birthday party/church dinner/family dinner), you can eat what you want for two meals during the week - this will help keep you from feeling guilty and giving up on the Challenge.
SAMPLE MENU FOR A FULL DAY OF MEALS:
BREAKFAST:
2 Eggs (cooked any style)
Bowl of fresh berries
Green tea
MID-MORNING SNACK:
Piece of fruit
Almonds
LUNCH:
Salmon
Fresh asparagus
Brown rice
Half an avocado
AFTERNOON SNACK:
Small greek yogurt, plain
Tablespoon of honey
DINNER:
Chicken or steak
Broccoli
Black eye peas
EVENING SNACK:
Olives
Goat cheese
