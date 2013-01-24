Good Day Challenge 2013

LET'S TAKE 30 DAYS TO GET HEALTHIER – TOGETHER!



On Wednesday, January 30th, we begin the GOOD DAY CHALLENGE!

Simply print the guidelines to help you get started!

Our Health Coach – Dr. Asa Andrew designed the plan.

The Good Day crew is excited to be doing this with you- and we'll be recording our progress as well.



So here's to the next 30 days - GOOD LUCK!



6 HEALTHY HABITS FOR 2013

1. Eat 3 Small Meals Per Day and 3 snacks using 1 of each Category

2. Walk 15-20 minutes per day, 5-6 days per week

3. Drink ½ Bodyweight in Ounces of Purified Water Daily

4. Sleep 7-8 hours

5. Supplement with Multi-Vitamin Fish Oil

6. Get a blood test for Vitamin D from your doctor



FOOD/DRINKS TO ELIMINATE FROM YOUR DIET (just for 30 days):

1. Bread

2. White pasta

3. White rice

4. White potatoes

5. Carbonated/Soft drinks

6. Alcohol



FOODS TO ADD TO YOUR DIET:

Power Protein

1. Lean Beef

2. Lean Chicken

3. Lean Turkey

4. Salmon, Tuna, or Tilapia

5. Eggs

6. Greek Yogurt



Healthy Fats

1. Raw Nuts

2. Olives

3. Avocado

4. Goat Cheese

5. Almond Butter

6. Sunflower Butter



Good Carbohydrates

1. Berries

2. Green Vegetables

3. Beans

4. Brown Rice Pasta

5. Peas

6. Sweet Potatoes



Metabolism Boosters

1. Cinnamon

2. Lemons

3. Peppers

4. Garlic

5. Ginger

6. Salsa/Tomatoes



What to Drink

1. All Teas

2. Filtered Water - Flat or Fizzy

3. Organic Coffee

4. Vegetable Broths

5. Flavor with Lemon/Lime

6. Sweeten with Stevia



As the Good Day Challenge begins we want you to share your story with us by going to the

Good Day Alabama Facebook page. There you can let us know how you're doing, ask any questions you may have, and record your progress.



Realizing we're all busy Dr. Asa recommends you look ahead at your week. If you have a special function coming up (birthday party/church dinner/family dinner), you can eat what you want for two meals during the week - this will help keep you from feeling guilty and giving up on the Challenge.

SAMPLE MENU FOR A FULL DAY OF MEALS:



BREAKFAST:

2 Eggs (cooked any style)

Bowl of fresh berries

Green tea



MID-MORNING SNACK:

Piece of fruit

Almonds



LUNCH:

Salmon

Fresh asparagus

Brown rice

Half an avocado



AFTERNOON SNACK:

Small greek yogurt, plain

Tablespoon of honey



DINNER:

Chicken or steak

Broccoli

Black eye peas



EVENING SNACK:

Olives

Goat cheese