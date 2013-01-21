Free tax prep available for qualified Ala. residents

Non-profit Impact Alabama is now offering free tax preparations to Alabama families that qualify for the SaveFirst initiative.
The free service is available to families that make less than $50,000 a year with children in the home or $20,000 without children in the home. Preparation sites are located throughout the state.
SaveFirst is an initiative that pairs Alabama university students trained in tax preparation with families who need their services. Over the last six years, Alabama's SaveFirst program has saved families over $1.5 million in commercial tax preparation fees.
Participating families will also have a chance to enter the SaveNow WinLater Sweepstakes for the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize by investing in savings bonds. Every $50 invested in savings bonds is a chance to win the jackpot.
Those interested in participating in SaveNow WinLater or in scheduling a free tax preparation appointment should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL. For more information about the program, please visit http://impactalabama.org/initiatives/save-first/.
Auburn – Boykin Community Center
400 Boykin Street
Auburn, AL 36832
Bessemer Public Library
400 19th Street N
Bessemer, AL 35020
Birmingham – Smithfield Library
#1 8th Avenue W
Birmingham, AL 35204
Birmingham – West End Public Library
1348 Tuscaloosa Avenue SW
Birmingham, AL 35211
Birmingham – Woodlawn Public Library
5709 1st Avenue N
Birmingham, AL 35212
Decatur – Turner-Surles Community Center
702 Sycamore Street NW
Decatur, AL 35601
Dothan – Houston Love Memorial Library
212 West Burdeshaw Street
Dothan, AL 36303
Florence – Weeden Elementary School
400 Baldwin Street
Florence, AL 35630
Gadsden – Family Success Center
821 East Broad Street
Gadsden, AL 35901
Huntsville – Optimist Recreation Center
703 Oakwood Avenue NE
Huntsville, AL 35811
Mobile – Gordon Smith Community Center
2448 Gordon Smith Drive
Mobile, AL 36617
Mobile – Cottage Hill Community Center
5013 Cottage Hill Road
Mobile, AL 36693
Montgomery – Old Cloverdale Junior High School
1125 E Fairview Avenue
Montgomery, AL 36106
Opelika – Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church
650 Jeter Avenue
Opelika, AL 36801
Tuscaloosa – McDonald Hughes Community Center
3101 MLK Jr Blvd
Tuscaloosa, AL 35401
Tuscaloosa – Holten Heights Church of the Nazarene
4401 17th Street NE
Holt, AL 35404
