Free tax prep available for qualified Ala. residents

Non-profit Impact Alabama is now offering free tax preparations to Alabama families that qualify for the SaveFirst initiative.

The free service is available to families that make less than $50,000 a year with children in the home or $20,000 without children in the home. Preparation sites are located throughout the state.

SaveFirst is an initiative that pairs Alabama university students trained in tax preparation with families who need their services. Over the last six years, Alabama's SaveFirst program has saved families over $1.5 million in commercial tax preparation fees.



Participating families will also have a chance to enter the SaveNow WinLater Sweepstakes for the chance to win a $10,000 cash prize by investing in savings bonds. Every $50 invested in savings bonds is a chance to win the jackpot.

Those interested in participating in SaveNow WinLater or in scheduling a free tax preparation appointment should call 1-888-99-TAX-AL. For more information about the program, please visit http://impactalabama.org/initiatives/save-first/.



Auburn – Boykin Community Center

400 Boykin Street

Auburn, AL 36832

Bessemer Public Library

400 19th Street N

Bessemer, AL 35020

Birmingham – Smithfield Library

#1 8th Avenue W

Birmingham, AL 35204

Birmingham – West End Public Library

1348 Tuscaloosa Avenue SW

Birmingham, AL 35211

Birmingham – Woodlawn Public Library

5709 1st Avenue N

Birmingham, AL 35212

Decatur – Turner-Surles Community Center

702 Sycamore Street NW

Decatur, AL 35601

Dothan – Houston Love Memorial Library

212 West Burdeshaw Street

Dothan, AL 36303

Florence – Weeden Elementary School

400 Baldwin Street

Florence, AL 35630

Gadsden – Family Success Center

821 East Broad Street

Gadsden, AL 35901

Huntsville – Optimist Recreation Center

703 Oakwood Avenue NE

Huntsville, AL 35811

Mobile – Gordon Smith Community Center

2448 Gordon Smith Drive

Mobile, AL 36617

Mobile – Cottage Hill Community Center

5013 Cottage Hill Road

Mobile, AL 36693

Montgomery – Old Cloverdale Junior High School

1125 E Fairview Avenue

Montgomery, AL 36106

Opelika – Greater Peace Missionary Baptist Church

650 Jeter Avenue

Opelika, AL 36801

Tuscaloosa – McDonald Hughes Community Center

3101 MLK Jr Blvd

Tuscaloosa, AL 35401

Tuscaloosa – Holten Heights Church of the Nazarene

4401 17th Street NE

Holt, AL 35404

