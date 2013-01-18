Ex-UA football player arrested for carrying gun at airport

According to the Associated Press, Cincinnati Bengals tackle and former University of Alabama player Andre Smith has been arrested for carrying a gun at Atlanta's airport.

Smith, 25, has posted a $3,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing Feb. 4. Court documents show that Smith, 25, is charged with carrying a weapon in an unauthorized location at Hartsfield Jackson International Airport.

A Bengals spokesperson says that the team will not comment. Smith is originally from Birmingham, Ala. and was a first-round draft pick in 2009.

