Mother and child injured in accident in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mother and child injured in accident in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A woman and child were rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a car accident on Monday morning in Birmingham.

Police say it happened around 10 a.m. on Third Avenue West and Eleventh Street West.

Investigators say their vehicle crashed into a pickup, but there is no word on exactly what caused the accident, nor their conditions.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly