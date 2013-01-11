Police: Pastor shot wife, daughter before stabbing self

Police say Lisa Greer died as a result of her wounds. Her daughter Suzanna Greer is in stable condition.

A pastor of a Gardendale church shot his wife and daughter before stabbing himself multiple times inside their home, police announced in a news conference held Friday.

Gardendale police say Rev. Terry Greer, 54, shot his wife Lisa Greer, 52, and their 18-year-old daughter Suzanna at their home on Thursday. Police Chief Mike Walker said Suzanna wrestled the pistol away from her father, then ran to a neighbor's house for help. The neighbor called Gardendale police, who responded to the Greers' home in the 5800 block of Country Meadow Drive.



When officers arrived at the home, they found Terry Greer repeatedly stabbing himself with a kitchen knife in the bathroom. The officers stopped him from stabbing himself in the chest and neck and restrained him. The police chief said Greer "resisted arrest" but did not elaborate.



All three family members were transported to the hospital for treatment.



The coroner's office confirmed that Lisa Greer died early Friday morning from her wounds. Gardendale police said this afternoon that Suzanna Greer is in stable condition and Terry Greer is also in stable condition after undergoing surgery Thursday night. He is under guard at the hospital.



The Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has issued warrants for Terry Greer for murder with a $75,000 bond and attempted murder with a $60,000 bond. He will be taken into custody "as soon as practical," Chief Walker said.

Police did not release a motive in the case, but said they believe Terry Greer intended to injure his wife and daughter.



Terry Greer is the senior pastor at Gardendale-Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church. The church posted a message on their Facebook page yesterday about the "tragedy involving Pastor Terry Greer and his family." The post asks for prayer for the Greer family and the church, and says a licensed counselor will be available at the church.

At the end of their statement, the Gardendale Police Department expressed their sympathy to the members of the church and the Greer family.

"Our hope is that the church and community will support Ms. Greer during the aftermath of this tragic incident and beyond," Chief William Mike Walker said.

See the full statement from Gardendale police below:

This Press Release is to update the public on the shooting that occurred yesterday afternoon in the 5800 block of Country Meadow Drive in Gardendale. What we know at this time is that Pastor Terry Greer (54) shot his wife, Lisa Greer (52) and his daughter, Suzanna (18) with a pistol. Greer's daughter was able to wrest possession of the pistol away from him and flee the residence. Ms. Greer ran to a neighbor's house, who in turn called Gardendale Police Department. In the following minutes, Pastor Greer obtained a kitchen knife and went to the bathroom where he repeatedly stabbed himself. Responding officers located Pastor Greer in the bathroom and stopped him from stabbing himself and restrained him. All three were treated by Gardendale Fire Department paramedics and transported to UAB ER.



Unfortunately Mrs. Lisa Greer expired from her wounds very early this morning. Ms. Suzanna Greer is in stable condition at our last report. Pastor Greer underwent surgery last night and is in stable condition and under guard.. Today the Jefferson County District Attorney's Office has issued warrants for Terry Greer for Murder ($75,000 bond) and Attempted Murder ($60,000 bond). He will be transferred to the custody of the Sheriff's Office as soon as practical.



The Gardendale Police Department wishes to express our deepest sympathy to the membership of Mt. Vernon United Methodist Church and the Greer family. Our hope is that the church and community will support Ms. Greer during the aftermath of this tragic incident and beyond.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.