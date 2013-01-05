Yeah, yeah, yeah! Alabama assistant coach embraces rock star status

Scott Cochran doesn't mind the publicity he gets -- or, more importantly, his voice gets. In his mind, he's just doing his job... and loving every minute of it.



"Are you kidding? It's very cool. I feel like I'm in college, you know?"



Cochran talked Saturday as the Alabama Crimson Tide prepared to play Notre Dame for the BCS National Championship. As the football team's strength and conditioning coach, it's his job to keep the players focused on improving their physical strength... but it's his raspy voice that has turned him into a household name among fans. His signature "yeah, yeah, yeah!" yell is often shown on the jumbotron at home games and in YouTube promotional videos as he pushes the football players to improve.



"I still get embarrassed by that," Cochran said of the jumbotron video. "I think it's great, but I try not to focus on that. That's a taste the fans get to see what we're about."



Of course, like all of us, Cochran says there are days he doesn't feel like "pushing the players," but he says those days are his best days.



"Those are the days you have to ramp it up another notch," Cochran said. "I tell our players: the days you don't feel like it are the days I'm going to get the most out of you."



Cochran admits it's hard to turn off the switch when he gets home each night.



"It's hard to go home and not be that way," Cochran said. "You go home and you want to fix this and you want to fix that... it don't work that way."

