Alabama, Notre Dame visit with media

Pictures of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Media Day as the football team prepares for the BCS Championship game against Alabama...

The Alabama Crimson Tide and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish visited with media Saturday inside of Sun Light Stadium as the two teams prepared to face each other Monday in the Discover BCS National Championship game.

All of the players and coaches from both teams visited with the media for one hour. Alabama arrived first, then Notre Dame followed later in the morning.

Saturday's media day came just hours after head coach Nick Saban sent two freshman players home for curfew violations. The university's student newspaper, The Crimson White, first identified the players as linebackers Dillon Lee and Ryan Anderson.



Saturday, defensive lineman Damion Square said he approved of the way Coach Saban handled the situation.



"We come down here to try to do the right things, and Coach handled it in the proper way that he felt he should handle the situation so it wouldn't be such a big distraction to the team," Square said. "Like I said, that's over, and now we're just focused on game time."

After Media Day, the teams headed off to practice. The game will be played Monday night.

