Tide hopes second meeting against Notre Dame ends in victory

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walters was selected in the 9th round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.

Cobie Vance was taken in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Saban met with the media before the tournament and talked about linebacker Keith Holcombe, the quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and his summer plans.

HEADS UP: Planning a day out on Lake Tuscaloosa? Don't be alarmed if you see a national championship winning coach out there...or a bar of Ivory soap

In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.

Notre Dame and Alabama met for the very first time in the Sugar Bowl forty years ago Dec. 31, 1973.

"It was a football game between two great universities, two great names, two great traditions," University of Alabama Athletics Director Mal Moore said. "The most powerful names in the country."

For many Crimson Tide players taking on the Fighting Irish was an honor.

"As a kid growing up liking football you had to respect Notre Dame," the kicker from the 1973 Alabama team, Dr. Bill Davis, said. "They had kind of set the standard."

Top-ranked Alabama took on second-ranked Notre Dame in the game of the century.

"The national attention that it received...I felt the pressure and every player on our team felt the pressure. Even Coach Paul Bear Bryant because it meant something. It did," said quarterback from the 1973 Alabama team, Gary Rutledge.



When the Tide first met the Irish they were shocked by their size and anxious to take on the historic team.

"Coach Bryant always told us if you want to be the best you got to play the best," said then-Alabama defensive end, John Croyle. "Here was a chance to go ahead and finish the deal. The first time we met the Notre Dame guys huge. I mean their running backs were bigger than we were. They just had this air about them. Coach Bryant came to my locker and he said, 'Dave Casper is yours.' [I was] 6'6 and I weighed 104. He looked like a house with a head on it."

Notre Dame came out on top after a field goal in the fourth quarterback by Bob Thomas to put the Fighting Irish up 24-23 for the win.

"It was the one game in Coach Bryant's career where he said, 'We just ran out of time,'" John Croyle said.

Forty years later, Alabama will take on Notre Dame for a shot at another national title Jan. 7, 2013. Alabama hopes this time around the tide will turn in their favor.

