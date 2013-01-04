Absolutely Alabama: Gary Reid's boots and purses

Cowboys and purses don't usually go hand in hand—unless you're Gary Reid. The Cullman native is known for his one-of-a-kind purses he fashions out of old leather boots. Reid does all the handiwork himself, using worn boots he finds in thrift stores, yard sales or buys from boot supply warehouses.

Reid's handiwork is the subject of our next Absolutely Alabama, which first airs in our 5:30 p.m. newscast on Friday, Jan. 4 on FOX6 News.

You can check out more of Reid's creations online at http://www.jewelrytimes2.com/Purses.php or give him a call at 256-339-7236.

To view more photos of Fred's visit to Gary's shop, please visit http://cullmancounty.myfoxal.com.

