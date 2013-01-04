ALABAMA FOOTBALL: Kirby Smart on Auburn, Saban, and his future

In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.More >>
Saban met with the media before the tournament and talked about linebacker Keith Holcombe, the quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and his summer plans.More >>
The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.More >>
ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.More >>
Longtime University of Alabama head basketball coach Charles Martin 'C.M.' Newton died Monday afternoon. He was 88 years old.More >>
It's the first time in five years that the maroon and white have stepped foot on college baseball's biggest stage.More >>
The Bulldogs will face Washington Saturday at 7:00pm. The game will be televised on ESPN. North Carolina & Oregon State are the other teams on MSU’s side of the bracket.More >>
The Bulldogs scored 4 runs in the 11th inning to beat Vanderbilt 10-6 in Game 3 of the Nashville Super Regional. MSU heads to the College World Series for the first time since 2013.More >>
J.J. Bleday's homer in the bottom of the 9th gave the Commodores a 4-3 win over Mississippi State. MSU and Vandy will play a deciding game Sunday at 5:00pm on ESPN2.More >>
The Bulldogs beat Vanderbilt 10-8 Friday night. MSU is one win away from their first College World Series appearance since 2013.More >>
