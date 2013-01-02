Crimson Tide heads to Miami for BCS title game

Longtime University of Alabama head basketball coach Charles Martin 'C.M.' Newton died Monday afternoon. He was 88 years old.

ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walters was selected in the 9th round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.

Cobie Vance was taken in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.

2 more Tide players taken on final day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Saban met with the media before the tournament and talked about linebacker Keith Holcombe, the quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and his summer plans.

HEADS UP: Planning a day out on Lake Tuscaloosa? Don't be alarmed if you see a national championship winning coach out there...or a bar of Ivory soap

In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.

One of the planes that took the Crimson Tide from Tuscaloosa to Miami, Fla. where they'll compete in the BCS national championship game. Source: Neal Posey

Alabama playing for the national championship never gets old. That goes for the team and certainly the fans.

Fans cheered on the Crimson Tide today as the football team left campus and Tuscaloosa's airport, bound for Miami and the BCS title game.

Players started boarding busses at Coleman Coliseum just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, sporting charcoal gray jogging suits and many with serious looks on their faces. They may be going to South Beach, but this is a business trip.

Fans Julie and Ethan Wilson were the only ones watching them leave on campus. Ethan likes running backs Eddie Lacey and TJ Yeldon and wanted to see them up closes

"It's just great and exciting to watch them leave and cheer for them and just give them our support," Julie Wilson said.

The Wilsons will be catching a plane Saturday to go to Miami themselves for the big game.

Plenty more fans saw the team off at the Tuscaloosa airport.

They watched from a second story balcony as the team boarded three planes for Miami, Fla. and possibly, a third national championship in four years.

Alabama will face Notre Dame in the BCS title game on Monday, January 7.



