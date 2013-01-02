Crimson Tide heads to Miami for BCS title game - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Crimson Tide heads to Miami for BCS title game

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

Alabama playing for the national championship never gets old. That goes for the team and certainly the fans.

Fans cheered on the Crimson Tide today as the football team left campus and Tuscaloosa's airport, bound for Miami and the BCS title game.

Players started boarding busses at Coleman Coliseum just before 1 p.m. Wednesday, sporting charcoal gray jogging suits and many with serious looks on their faces. They may be going to South Beach, but this is a business trip.

Fans Julie and Ethan Wilson were the only ones watching them leave on campus. Ethan likes running backs Eddie Lacey and TJ Yeldon and wanted to see them up closes

"It's just great and exciting to watch them leave and cheer for them and just give them our support," Julie Wilson said.

The Wilsons will be catching a plane Saturday to go to Miami themselves for the big game.

Plenty more fans saw the team off at the Tuscaloosa airport.

They watched from a second story balcony as the team boarded three planes for Miami, Fla. and possibly, a third national championship in four years.

Alabama will face Notre Dame in the BCS title game on Monday, January 7.

