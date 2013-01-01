UA’s Barrett Jones practices for BCS Championship in a brace

To the excitement of many Alabama football fans, Alabama center Barrett Jones appears to be getting ready for next week's BCS Championship.

Jones sprained his left foot during the SEC Championship game against Georgia. It's an injury that has left many fans worried about the status of the player.

During a practice session on Tuesday, Jones was seen wearing a brace while practicing at the center position. There is no word from the UA staff on whether or not Jones will actually be playing in the game.

The BCS Championship takes place next Monday night as the Crimson Tide takes on Notre Dame in Miami.

