Talladega PD seeks public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy

Talladega Police continue asking for the public's help in locating a missing 5-year-old boy. Thomas Evan Diggs who goes by the name of Evan was last seen with his father Thomas Eric Diggs on Thursday 12-21-12 at a fast food restaurant. Evan and his father have not been seen or heard from since then.

Evan is 3 feet tall and weights 65 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green John Deere shirt, camouflage pants and jacket with red and black Spider Man light up tennis shoes.

Thomas Eric Diggs is believed to have been driving a white 1996 Grand Jeep Cherokee, Alabama tag number BA 14549. He had recently lost his job. Authorities believe that the pair is possible heading to Daytona Beach, Fla.



There are no arrest warrants on Diggs, but family members are concerned about the safety of Evan. Anyone with information on the location of Evan is asked to call the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4162.

