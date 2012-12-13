Family mourns for man allegedly killed by a cab driver

Police say Pritchett was killed after getting into an argument with a taxi cab driver. Source: WBRC video

Family and friends of Arlando Pritchett gather near where he was killed. Source: WBRC video

Family and friends gathered Thursday night at 2nd Street Southwest in Birmingham. It's where their loved one, 38-year-old Arlando Pritchett was killed Saturday night.

"Empty, lost, numb. I don't know what to feel," said Arlando's sister, Yulanda.

Yulanda says this week has been a blur and losing her brother has been anything but easy to deal with.

"He is going to be missed because true enough he walked he didn't bother anybody," said Yulanda.

Birmingham police said Arlando got into an argument with a cab driver Saturday night. The driver reportedly shot Arlando, killing him.

"The argument wasn't shocking but the killing was because it wasn't that bad he wouldn't provoke you to kill him," said Yulanda.

New Covenant Christian Center Bishop Frank Kirkwood had known Arlando since the 90s.

"The streets are pretty rough around in this area and he did everything he could to walk in peace," said Kirkwood.

Hearing the news of his death was heartbreaking.

"I was devastated. I really was because for something like this for someone to take someone else's life is always devastating but you know to do this to him it was really uncalled for," said Kirkwood.

No one may ever know what really happened in the moments leading up to Arlando's death but family and friends say they don't want to think about that instead the good in Arlando.

"Every time he saw me he always asked me is there anything he can help us do at our church," said Kirkwood.

FOX6 News tried contacting Birmingham Police Department to get more information on the cab driver and whether he is facing charges. Our call has not been returned.

Arlando's sister tells FOX6 News he did not have insurance and they're trying to find a way to pay for his funeral expenses.

He leaves behind three children.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.

