Suspect charged in shooting involving Mayor Bell's security detail

After the shooting, police diverted traffic onto 17th Street North. I-20/59 was backed up for hours. Source: WBRC tower cam

Police have charged a suspect in connection to the Friday night shooting that involved two Birmingham police officers who were working as Mayor William Bell's security detail.

The shooting happened on I-20/59 North and the 22nd Street exit around 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

Deandre Major, 24, from Birmingham, has been charged with attempted murder. So far, he is the only suspect who faces charges. Major is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

Court documents show that Major has a criminal history and was just released from prison days before the Nov. 30 shooting. Major has pleaded guilty to robbery, possession of marijuana and illegally carrying a handgun in 2011. Records also show that Major pleaded guilty to impersonating a police office in 2006 and he pleaded guilty to burglary in 2007.

Birmingham police say the remaining suspects in the case have not been formally charged.

Mayor Bell spoke publically last week about the shooting, describing in more detail what happened. Two Birmingham police officers were driving him home from a fundraising event at the Wine Loft when they came across two suspects in a white town car opening fire on a brown SUV near Bell's vehicle.



Bell said the officers jumped out of his SUV when the suspects' vehicle crashed into the median and other drivers were beginning to approach their car. The suspects and officers traded gunfire and both suspects were shot, according to the mayor.

Captain Henry Irby said a male and female suspect were taken to the hospital for treatment for their wounds Friday night, and another suspect was taken in for questioning.

Mayor Bell issued this statement in response to Major's arrest:

"This afternoon we send another message to those who seek to do harm. Crime will not be tolerated in the City of Birmingham. Chief Roper and the Birmingham Police Department have responded to my request for a thorough investigation. I again commend my security detail for their bravery in the face of danger. We remain committed to public safety as job one for every citizen."

The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is leading the investigation into the shooting, since it involved Birmingham police officers. The investigation is ongoing.



