Pittsburgh, Ole Miss to meet in BBVA Compass Bowl Jan. 5

Ole Miss and Pittsburgh fans will converge on the Magic City Jan. 5, 2013 to watch their teams duke it out in the BBVA Compass Bowl.

Tickets are available now at bbvacompassbowl.com. The website also provides detailed information on Legion Field, parking, Birmingham hotels and restaurants, and a schedule of events leading up to the bowl game. To download the Fan Guide, click here.

This will be the third consecutive BBVA Compass Bowl for the Pittsburgh Panthers and they are 1-1 in the bowl. Pittsburgh beat Kentucky in their first appearance but fell to SMU last year 28-6. This is Ole Miss' first appearance in the bowl game.



The game starts at noon CST and will be televised on ESPN.

Copyright 2013 WBRC. All rights reserved.

