Police-involved shooting shuts down I-59 NB for hours - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Police-involved shooting shuts down I-59 NB for hours

Another image from FOX6's tower cam shows the traffic backed up. Another image from FOX6's tower cam shows the traffic backed up.
Officers guard the scene underneath the highway where they recovered a handgun and another item. Source: WBRC video Officers guard the scene underneath the highway where they recovered a handgun and another item. Source: WBRC video
Police diverting traffic onto 17th Street North. Source: WBRC tower cam Police diverting traffic onto 17th Street North. Source: WBRC tower cam
Another image from FOX6's tower cam shows the traffic backed up. Another image from FOX6's tower cam shows the traffic backed up.
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham Police shut down all lanes of I-59 northbound near 22nd Street North Friday night after officers were involved in a shooting.

Police say that two officers shot two suspects and sources tell FOX6 News that Mayor William Bell and his security details were on the scene.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Police were initially dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of 8th Avenue North. Many details are still developing but police say that another call came in for officers to respond to I-59 at 22nd Street north where shots were fired. Sources say that the mayor's security staff jumped in to assist police at that scene.

Officers say that a male and female were hit and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. One suspect reportedly threw a handgun and another item over the interstate to the ground below. FOX6 News captured police below the interstate investigating throughout the night.

A third suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.

Police diverted traffic off of I-59 onto 17th Street North to avoid their activity. Traffic was at almost a standstill in the area for around 3 hours.

Birmingham Police Captain Henry Irby says that the case has been turned over the ABI and the mayor's office is expected to release a statement about the security staff's role in the incident.

Check back to MyFoxAl.com as this story develops.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly