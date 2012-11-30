Police-involved shooting shuts down I-59 NB for hours

Officers guard the scene underneath the highway where they recovered a handgun and another item. Source: WBRC video

Birmingham Police shut down all lanes of I-59 northbound near 22nd Street North Friday night after officers were involved in a shooting.

Police say that two officers shot two suspects and sources tell FOX6 News that Mayor William Bell and his security details were on the scene.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Police were initially dispatched to a shooting in the 300 block of 8th Avenue North. Many details are still developing but police say that another call came in for officers to respond to I-59 at 22nd Street north where shots were fired. Sources say that the mayor's security staff jumped in to assist police at that scene.



Officers say that a male and female were hit and they were taken to the hospital for treatment. One suspect reportedly threw a handgun and another item over the interstate to the ground below. FOX6 News captured police below the interstate investigating throughout the night.

A third suspect has been taken into custody for questioning.



Police diverted traffic off of I-59 onto 17th Street North to avoid their activity. Traffic was at almost a standstill in the area for around 3 hours.

Birmingham Police Captain Henry Irby says that the case has been turned over the ABI and the mayor's office is expected to release a statement about the security staff's role in the incident.



