Gadsden police search for 19-year-old robbery suspect

Gadsden police are asking the public's help to locate a 19-year-old robbery suspect.

Authorities have filed two first degree robbery warrants against Nyheim Daquan Toney. They also believe that he is involved in a shooting where a 16-year-old was shot in the arm.

Toney is known to frequent East Gadsden and also has family in Marshall County. Authorities say he should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are urged to call 256-549-4500.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.