Todd English eatery, Octane Coffee coming to entertainment district

City leaders have confirmed two new tenants coming to Westin Hotel and the adjacent Birmingham Entertainment District.

Mayor William Bell confirmed that James Beard award-winning chef Todd English will bring his Todd English PUB to the Westin Hotel. Octane Coffee will open inside the entertainment district. Octane is based in Atlanta but recently finished a merger with Birmingham's Primavera Coffee.

Bell said these are signs that the long-promised tourist draw is coming to fruition.

"Not just a good chef, not just a great chef, but a top chef, to come and locate a restaurant here…it speaks volumes for the city Birmingham. More importantly it speaks volumes for the BJCC and our efforts to make this a first-class, world-class facility," Bell said.

The BJCC has hired Bayer Properties to develop the site and fill its retail spaces. They also helped develop the Summit.

The new entertainment district is set to open within the next two months.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.