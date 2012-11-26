Birmingham police investigate 4 weekend homicides

The holiday weekend saw an upsurge in violence in Birmingham as police report four homicides since Saturday.

The first incident occurred Saturday afternoon in the 2000 block of 15th Way Southwest. Timothy Kimble, 48 of Birmingham, and Roberious Smith, 21 of Fairfield, got into a disagreement over towing Smith's vehicle. The two men exchanged gunfire.

Saturday night a domestic dispute over a cell phone bill led to the death of Dolouis Robinson, 29, of Birmingham. This occurred at on Fourth Court West around 5:13 p.m. Police have charged 38-year-old Walter Wallace with murder in Robinson's death.



The final murder happened Sunday night and came to authorities' attention with the discovery of the body of 28-year-old David Deroncey of Birmingham in a vehicle on I-65 north near the University Boulevard exit.

"We are hoping someone will come forward who may have known the victim or saw the victim involved in an altercation with someone. They can give us some additional information and lead our detectives in the right direction," Sgt. Johnny Williams with the Birmingham Police Department said.

While some holidays see an increase in violent incidents, Sgt. Williams says holiday pressures had little to do with these murders.

"We don't believe in any way these incidents had anything to do with the holidays. Totally isolated. In fact, the incident occurred after the holiday near the end of the weekend," he said.

But Williams says there is a common theme in the murders with violent confrontations where one or both parties should have tried to walk away.

"If you think you are going to have some type of altercation, go ahead and contact the police so we can get involved trying to resolve that early," Williams said

