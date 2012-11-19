Tide knows their No. 2 ranking isn't set in stone

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walters was selected in the 9th round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.

Cobie Vance was taken in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Saban met with the media before the tournament and talked about linebacker Keith Holcombe, the quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and his summer plans.

HEADS UP: Planning a day out on Lake Tuscaloosa? Don't be alarmed if you see a national championship winning coach out there...or a bar of Ivory soap

In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.

The Crimson Tide jumped back into the BCS race on Saturday after losses to both Kansas State and Oregon. Alabama's new No. 2 ranking gives them another shot at a national championship run.

"Really, I didn't expect it to happen this fast," said CJ Mosley. "But they lost and we are in a position to do something great."

But Alabama understands that as easy as it was for them to move back into the top two they can lose it all in a single loss.

"We have to take advantage of every opportunity no matter what," said Nico Johnson. "We have a chance to do something special and to let it slip by a second time I don't think we're going to let that happen."

Alabama takes on Auburn at 2:30 Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny stadium.

