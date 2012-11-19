Tide knows their No. 2 ranking isn't set in stone - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Tide knows their No. 2 ranking isn't set in stone

TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The Crimson Tide jumped back into the BCS race on Saturday after losses to both Kansas State and Oregon. Alabama's new No. 2 ranking gives them another shot at a national championship run. 

"Really, I didn't expect it to happen this fast," said CJ Mosley. "But they lost and we are in a position to do something great."

But Alabama understands that as easy as it was for them to move back into the top two they can lose it all in a single loss. 

"We have to take advantage of every opportunity no matter what," said Nico Johnson. "We have a chance to do something special and to let it slip by a second time I don't think we're going to let that happen." 

Alabama takes on Auburn at 2:30 Saturday afternoon in Bryant-Denny stadium.

