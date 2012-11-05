Free rides offered to Birmingham, JeffCo voters

The Birmingham Chapter of the NAACP is making sure that Jefferson County and Birmingham voters can get to the polls by offering free rides to and from precincts.

Volunteers say they've received calls since last week from those who need rides and many are elderly.

If you would like to use this service, please call the shuttle for your area:

North Birmingham:

205-324-4579

205-209-4009

205-587-5034

South Birmingham:

205-674-1181

205-777-3744

East Birmingham:

205-841-5640

205-531-6249

West Birmingham:

205-781-5703

205-249-8559

Bessemer:

205-426-7856

205-424-1464

205-919-5589

Countywide:

205-279-2583

205-933-5467

