The Crimson Tide departs for Baton Rouge

Longtime University of Alabama head basketball coach Charles Martin 'C.M.' Newton died Monday afternoon. He was 88 years old.

ACA graduate and junior Alabama outfielder Chandler Taylor and Alabama pitcher Jake Walters were selected on Tuesday.

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walters was selected in the 9th round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.

Cobie Vance was taken in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.

2 more Tide players taken on final day of MLB First-Year Player Draft

Saban met with the media before the tournament and talked about linebacker Keith Holcombe, the quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and his summer plans.

HEADS UP: Planning a day out on Lake Tuscaloosa? Don't be alarmed if you see a national championship winning coach out there...or a bar of Ivory soap

In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.

The Alabama Crimson Tide departed Tuscaloosa Friday afternoon for Baton Rouge.

The players - and even Coach Saban - were all smiles as they boarded the bus to Louisiana. We're sure it will be all business once they reach the home turf of the 7-1 LSU Tigers.

LSU currently holds a 22-game winning streak in Death Valley and the Tide is 2-3 at Tiger Stadium in the past decade.

The game will start at 7 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 3.

