The Crimson Tide departs for Baton Rouge

Offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio (L) and quarterback AJ McCarron head to the buses. Source: WBRC video Offensive lineman Arie Kouandjio (L) and quarterback AJ McCarron head to the buses. Source: WBRC video
Coach Nick Saban (front) and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker. Source: WBRC video Coach Nick Saban (front) and offensive lineman D.J. Fluker. Source: WBRC video
TUSCALOOSA, AL (WBRC) -

The Alabama Crimson Tide departed Tuscaloosa Friday afternoon for Baton Rouge.

The players - and even Coach Saban - were all smiles as they boarded the bus to Louisiana. We're sure it will be all business once they reach the home turf of the 7-1 LSU Tigers.

LSU currently holds a 22-game winning streak in Death Valley and the Tide is 2-3 at Tiger Stadium in the past decade.

The game will start at 7 p.m. CST Saturday, Nov. 3.

