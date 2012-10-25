Univ. of Montevallo PD investigating cat deaths as animal cruelty

University of Montevallo Police Chief Hadder says two of the cats were found on this quad. Source: Vanessa Araiza

Police are investigating recent deaths of several cats on the University of Montevallo campus as animal cruelty.

University police are concerned after three cats were found killed on school grounds and are taking extra precautions at night, including stepping up patrols.

Students who spoke with FOX6 News reporter Vanessa Araiza say from what they've seen and heard, the cats suffered.

Hayden Evans is a student at the university and one could say he has a soft spot for animals. He and his friends used to feed an outdoor cat, until it was killed within the last two weeks.

"We actually knew the cat because we fed it and they came up to me. They were all mad and I was asking what was wrong and they said the cat we've been taking care of was actually the cat that was hanging on the flag pole," Evans said.

Since Oct. 16 police say three cats have been killed.

"They said that they actually put hooks through the cat's neck and also wrapped it around its body," Evans said.

Hayden isn't the only student who has heard about the killings. Jeffery Martin's friend saw it firsthand.

"A friend of mine had a picture, one where [the cat's] arms were actually bound together," Martin said.

University of Montevallo Police Chief Chadd Adams says because of the killings more officers are patrolling the campus.

"Obviously they died of unnatural causes," Adams said.

Because this is an ongoing investigation Adams doesn't want to release much information as to how the cats were found. But he wants to assure people that there's no need to worry.

"There's been no indication what so ever that any students, any faculty, any staff, anyone is in danger," Adams said.

Hayden says he isn't too worried, but talk of how these cats are dying does cause concern.

"There are sick people out there and if they can do that to a cat it just makes you think what they can do to a human," he said.

Police ask anyone with information about this case to call them at 665-8001.

