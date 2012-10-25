Position open on Birmingham Water Works Board

The Birmingham Water Works Board has an open seat and one city councilor says he doesn't believe a federal lawsuit against the board in connection to overtime fraud allegations should change the way the council decides who sits on the board.

Council President Pro Tem Steven Hoyt says the council uses what he calls "a very thorough vetting process" for applicants who want a seat on the Water Works Board and he intends to use the same process this time around.

Hoyt also says that the board is autonomous and must govern itself carefully once board members are appointed.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.