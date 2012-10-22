The Tide looks ahead to game against Miss. State - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Alabama enters this week of practice after the Crimson Tide's impressive 44-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday. 'Bama prepares for their first real test as they take on No. 12 Mississippi State--who is tied with Alabama for the best record in the SEC West.

"We expect a difficult game," said head coach Nick Saban. "We need to play our best football of the year. It's like when you run the 100meter race and you get down to the 70m and you still have 30m to go. We need to finish the race."

Alabama has had a good amount of success under Saban in October boasting a 17-1 record. The Tide has also beaten Mississippi State in their last four meetings with team, but they still aren't taking the Bulldogs lightly.

"We're coming into the game with the same mindset week in and week out. We are excited for a challenge. In order to get to the end goal we have to keep pushing."

The game marks the 97th meeting between Mississippi State and Alabama where the Tide currently leads the series 74-18-3. Alabama kickoffs against Mississippi State at 7:30 Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

