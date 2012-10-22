The Tide looks ahead to game against Miss. State

Right-handed pitcher Jake Walters was selected in the 9th round of the MLB Draft by the Miami Marlins. (Source: University of Alabama Athletics)

The number of Alabama Crimson Tide players drafted doubled on the final day of the 2018 MLB First-Year Player Draft. Infielders Cobie Vance and Jett Manning were both selected by Bay Area teams Thursday.

Cobie Vance was taken in the 18th round by the Oakland Athletics in the 2018 MLB Draft.

Saban met with the media before the tournament and talked about linebacker Keith Holcombe, the quarterback battle between Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa and his summer plans.

HEADS UP: Planning a day out on Lake Tuscaloosa? Don't be alarmed if you see a national championship winning coach out there...or a bar of Ivory soap

In a bombshell decision, the NCAA’s Division-I Council has ruled that coaches can no longer block an athlete from transferring to a school of their choice.

The Tide defense showed off their skills in their most recent game against Tennessee. Source: WBRC video

Alabama enters this week of practice after the Crimson Tide's impressive 44-13 win over Tennessee on Saturday. 'Bama prepares for their first real test as they take on No. 12 Mississippi State--who is tied with Alabama for the best record in the SEC West.

"We expect a difficult game," said head coach Nick Saban. "We need to play our best football of the year. It's like when you run the 100meter race and you get down to the 70m and you still have 30m to go. We need to finish the race."

Alabama has had a good amount of success under Saban in October boasting a 17-1 record. The Tide has also beaten Mississippi State in their last four meetings with team, but they still aren't taking the Bulldogs lightly.

"We're coming into the game with the same mindset week in and week out. We are excited for a challenge. In order to get to the end goal we have to keep pushing."

The game marks the 97th meeting between Mississippi State and Alabama where the Tide currently leads the series 74-18-3. Alabama kickoffs against Mississippi State at 7:30 Saturday night in Bryant-Denny Stadium.

