Gadsden robbery suspect still at large

Gadsden police are looking for a suspect in a robbery case from Saturday.
Police say the suspect robbed a Glencoe woman at gunpoint at the Plumber's Pub on E. Broad Street around 8 p.m. October 13.
Investigators say the suspect, a black male armed with a pistol, approached the victim as she got out of her car. He demanded her money and shoved her to the ground. The victim then gave up her purse, according to police. The suspect has not been arrested.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gadsden Police at 256-549-4630.
Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.
An upper-level low continues to fire off thunderstorms over Alabama - the heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity through the afternoon and evening will impact areas south of I-20.More >>
An upper-level low continues to fire off thunderstorms over Alabama - the heaviest rain and thunderstorm activity through the afternoon and evening will impact areas south of I-20.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting.More >>
Tuscaloosa police are investigating after a man died in an early morning shooting.More >>
Courtnee Austin, 39, stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.More >>
Courtnee Austin, 39, stole a gold Honda Accord by force and fled the area after leaving the hospital.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.More >>
Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Blount County.More >>
An increased chance for showers and storms will continue through the day across Central Alabama.More >>
An increased chance for showers and storms will continue through the day across Central Alabama.More >>