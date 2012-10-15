Gadsden robbery suspect still at large

Gadsden police are looking for a suspect in a robbery case from Saturday.

Police say the suspect robbed a Glencoe woman at gunpoint at the Plumber's Pub on E. Broad Street around 8 p.m. October 13.

Investigators say the suspect, a black male armed with a pistol, approached the victim as she got out of her car. He demanded her money and shoved her to the ground. The victim then gave up her purse, according to police. The suspect has not been arrested.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Gadsden Police at 256-549-4630.

