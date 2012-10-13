UAB loses at Houston, 39-17

HOUSTON - The UAB football team trailed by six points at the half - 16-10 - but a second half surge led Houston to a 39-17 victory over the Blazers on Saturday afternoon at Robertson Stadium.

UAB (1-5, 0-2 C-USA) was led by redshirt-freshman Austin Brown, who finished 20 of 43 for 302 yards and connected with Jay Davis on a 16-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.

Davis hauled in three catches for 84 yards and a score, while fellow wide receiver Jamarcus Nelson reached the 100-yard mark, recording six receptions for 106 yards.

In addition, running back Greg Franklin registered 83 yards of total offense and added a late 4-yard touchdown.

Defensively, Marvin Burdette topped the Blazers in tackles and posted as season-high as the senior linebacker totaled 17 stops. Burdette surpassed the 300 career tackle plateau on Saturday, and now has 312, which ranks third in UAB history.

Houston (3-3, 2-0 C-USA) outscored the Blazers 23-7 in the second half to earn its second league victory.

David Piland threw for 362 yards and a touchdown and Matt Hogan kicked six of seven field goals attempts for the Cougar offense.

Charles Sims added 134 yards on 26 carries and Kenneth Farrow and Ryan Jackson each ran for a touchdown for Houston.

The Blazers will host Conference USA foe East Carolina on Saturday, Oct. 20 at Legion Field. Game time is set for 6 p.m. CT.