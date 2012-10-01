Public forum will discuss Birmingham bond proposal

This week, you will have your chance to weigh in on a proposal by Birmingham's mayor to borrow $150-million. Mayor William Bell will host his 3rd and final public forum on the proposed bond offering Tuesday night at 6 p.m. at the Boutwell Auditorium.

Bell says the city cannot do major street repairs, park improvements, or big maintenance projects without selling new bonds. His proposal is to borrow $75-million now and save another $75-million for a few years down the road.

Bell says the new bonds will not add to the city's debt because the city has been aggressive in paying down other bonds. Opponents question the timing and the need for more borrowing.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.