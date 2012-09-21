Neighbors shocked by fatal dog attack on elderly man in Leeds

A remaining 33 dogs were seized from the neighbor's home and taken to the Birmingham Jefferson County Animal Control for evaluations. Source: Alan Collins

The home of William Donald Thomas, 83, the man who was attacked and killed by two Rottweilers as he was checking his mail. Source: WBRC video

A Leeds neighborhood remains shocked the day after an 83-year-old man was attacked and killed by two dogs.

"I know I was shocked. Everybody I talked to was shocked," neighbor Justin Wallace said.

On Friday, no one answered at the home of William Donald Thomas, the man who was killed in the attack. Friends and family did come by to console Thomas' wife after the tragedy.

Leeds police say the dogs attacked Thomas as he was checking the mail. This surprised some neighbors.

"I would have never thought in the world they would have done that. My dog has chased them out of this yard. They have never acted vicious to anybody," Wallace said.

Justin Wallace has lived on Weaver Avenue for 15 years. Wallace says Thomas was a good man who will be missed.

"He was always been a nice man. He was always working on his lawn. We never had problems with him. He watched me grow up since I was four years old," Wallace said.

The two dogs were shot and killed by a Leeds Police officer after they became threatening as he approached.

The Birmingham Jefferson County Animal Control picked up the 33 remaining dogs at the neighbor's home.

"We are in the process of evaluation of all 33 of the dogs. We have to do a mental and physical evaluation for the court system. We will have determination for each dog for investigators," Richard Burgess with BJCAC said.

Burgess says the dogs are mostly Rottweilers or Rottweiler mixes. The evaluations will determine if the dogs are a threat to a community.

"We are looking for things as far as aggression goes. If the dogs remaining are aggressive if they are shutdown or socialized things of that sort," Burgess said.

Burgess says some of the dogs appear to be socialized but a few appear to be aggressive. The evaluations will be turned over to Leeds investigators.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.