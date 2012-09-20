Police identify man killed by dogs

Law enforcement at the scene of a fatal dog attack on Weaver Avenue in Leeds. Source: WBRC video

Leeds Police Chief Byron Jackson has confirmed that his officers have killed two dogs after they attacked and killed one person.

The incident happened at a home on Weaver Avenue in Leeds. Police say that 83-year old William Donald Thomas was checking his mail when two Rottweiler dogs attacked him. Thomas died on the scene.

Jackson says the dogs were killed after the attack by the responding officer. They dogs belong to a neighbor of the victim who has 33 other dogs, all Rottweilers, on his property.

"We don't know if we have a breeding operation but all the dogs appear to be vicious and their cages are not substantial enough to hold them," Chief Jackson said.

Officers with the Leeds Police Department have removed the animals and are placing them with the Birmingham-Jefferson Animal Control.

The dog owner was taken to police headquarters to be interviewed. Police say it is too early in the investigation to determine if the owner will face charges.

Neighbors say Thomas had a kind nature and leaves behind a wife and several children.

Check back to MyFoxAl.com for more details as this story develops.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.