John Huddleston joined WBRC FOX6 News in August 2012. He worked in Tuscaloosa for the previous 10 years.

John started in TV while still in high school. He joined College Sports Southeast in the fall of 2000 and worked as a tape editor/studio camera operator. He then moved to Tuscaloosa to attend school at the University of Alabama and later graduated with a degree in broadcast news. While still in school, John worked at WVUA-TV starting off as a weekend photographer and eventually working his way up to Executive Producer/10PM Anchor. He worked most of the years in between as a sports anchor/producer at the station.

John has received close to 25 Associated Press awards for his work in both news and sports. He was named "Best Sports Anchor" four times and was the producer of the program that won "Best Sports Program" five times. In addition he has been honored for his reporting and photography work covering both news and sports.

In his spare time, John enjoys playing golf, traveling, and reading. He currently lives in Hoover with his wife Clare, who is also a WBRC FOX6 News reporter.