Families remember Pelham slaying victims

Loved ones tend to the floral memorial set up in front of the home where Josh Smith, Simeon Gilmore and Casey Cumberland were killed. Source: WBRC video

Linda Coogan still can't walk through the door of her home in Pelham. It's a constant reminder that her son, 22-year-old Joshua Smith is no longer with her.

"He was such a kind spirit. Yesterday at the funeral he had so many friends come and say so many things about how many lives he has touched," said Coogan.

Smith was among three young men who were shot dead at a Pelham home last Sunday. Simeon Gilmore,19, and Casey Cumberland, 22, were the other victims.

Friday night, shattered family and friends gathered to remember.

"He would give the shirt off his back for his friends and for his family and he loved with a love that is unimaginable," said Coogan.

"It's just been a nightmare. I still wake up I don't know what to tell you. It's just something that you never think it won't happen to you or your family," Cumberland's Aunt, Sandi Key,said.

Key said Cumberland was not only her nephew but her friend.

"Three innocent lives. The violence needs to stop. It's senseless. Whatever it happened over we'll never know exactly but it needs to stop. I miss my little buddy," said Key.

"Keep the prayers coming because it's the only thing holding us right now," said Coogan.

Copyright 2012 WBRC. All rights reserved.