Saban says “I told you so”

Coach Nick Saban started out his post-game news conference by letting everyone know that he did not underestimate Western Kentucky on Saturday. The Crimson Tide shut out the Hilltoppers in the game, but Saban says they gave Alabama more trouble than most people expected.



"This game ended up like I expected to be. Probably different than a lot of people here expected it to be," said Saban as he began to address the crowd.



Saban says Western Kentucky gave the team a lot of stunts and gave Bama some issues. He said there were far too many negative plays on offense and that pass protection was not done well in the game.



The coach added that he felt the team needed to get prepared for Arkansas. At the time of this writing, the Razorbacks were ranked at #8. Next week, the Crimson Tide travels to their house.



