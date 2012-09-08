Chizik: Many things went wrong against Mississippi State

Auburn head coach Gene Chizik says there were many things that went wrong for the Auburn Tigers during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Auburn lost the game 28-10 in a game that was very unlike the team from two years ago.



"We got outplayed and I'm gonna own it. That's the bottom line," said Chizik while talking to reporters after the game.



Chizik stated that turnovers during the game were very disappointing. He says he also felt that the team played well defensively, but were too sporadic at stopping the offense.



Auburn goes on to play Louisiana-Monroe next week at home.

